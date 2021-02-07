Bakersfield Police said a shooting that left a man injured in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday might have stemmed from a road-rage incident.
Police were called at 3:08 p.m. to the 3400 block of Panama Lane to find the man had multiple gunshot wounds. He had been traveling west on Panama Lane in his vehicle when he was shot by a man who continued driving west.
Officers described the suspect only as a light-skinned man in his 20s with a shaved head who was occupying a green or dark-colored vehicle.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Police ask that anyone with information call the BPD at 327-7111.