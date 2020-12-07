A suspect wanted for a sexual assault offense that occurred last January near the Park at River Walk was apprehended over the weekend.
According to an email from The Bakersfield Police Department, 23-year-old Jordon McLeod has been arrested for the incident that occurred at 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 29.
BPD said last week that McLeod is a transient who attempted so assault a woman who was running on the bike path in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said the woman heard someone run up behind her and, as she turned, the suspect grabbed her by the shoulders. She pepper sprayed him and fought him off, however, and the man then fled the area.