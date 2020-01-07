A Bakersfield Police Department sergeant who was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing his motorcycle in October has retired from the department.
On Tuesday afternoon, the BPD confirmed that Sgt. Jeff Saso announced his retirement on Jan. 3.
“(Saso) was of age to retire and he took his retirement,” said BPD spokesman Nathan McCauley.
On Oct. 5, Saso was operating a motorcycle, carrying a passenger going west in the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway when, sometime around 1 p.m., he lost control and struck the center median, according to previous reporting.
Saso suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, who was not identified in the release, received minor visible injuries, but refused medical aid, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Saso was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, police said. Saso was placed on administrative leave.
so.... when a 50 year old Sgt retires.... just how lucrative is the pension?...
That is easily found on the internet. Don't be lazy and do your own research.
