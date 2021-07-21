BPD sends SWAT after reports of a shootout; man arrested

The Bakersfield Police Department sent a Special Weapons and Tactics unit to a residence in south Bakersfield and arrested a 26-year-old after he fled a shootout.
Around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, an emergency call alerted BPD of a physical fight in the 3900 block of Pontiac Street. Dispatchers heard gunshots over the phone and the caller said the suspect, Kenneth Jamison, was shooting at them, police said.
Once officers arrived, the suspect had vanished into a residence in the 3900 block of Pontiac Street. No injuries were sustained from the gunshots, according to police.
The suspect refused to exit the residence; BPD sent SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team to the site. At 6:33 a.m., Jamison left the residence and had a concealed, loaded firearm, according to BPD. He was booked into Kern County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.