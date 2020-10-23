The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying the burglary suspect from a Sept. 18 incident in the 4000 block of Wible Road.
According to a BPD news release, the suspect broke into a storage unit and stole items at around 8:45 p.m.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, with a media build. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, gray tank top and black face mask. He has numerous tattoos on his left arm, one of which appeared to be a skull or face, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.