500 Union

Police say these two suspects are wanted in a shooting that occurred Sept. 14 in front of the La Mirage Motel on Union Avenue.

 Photo provided by the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred Sept. 14 in front of the La Mirage Motel, 525 Union Ave.

According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred at 5:07 p.m. when an argument began between the two suspects and an individual who was then shot by one of the suspects.

The news release described the suspects as:

• Hispanic male between 15 and 18 years old, standing 5-foot-10 with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black socks, black and white vans sneakers and had a tattoo on his right wrist.

• Hispanic male between 15 and 18 years old, with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and red sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.