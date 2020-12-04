The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred Sept. 14 in front of the La Mirage Motel, 525 Union Ave.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred at 5:07 p.m. when an argument began between the two suspects and an individual who was then shot by one of the suspects.
The news release described the suspects as:
• Hispanic male between 15 and 18 years old, standing 5-foot-10 with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black socks, black and white vans sneakers and had a tattoo on his right wrist.
• Hispanic male between 15 and 18 years old, with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and red sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.