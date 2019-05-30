The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a residential burglary.
The suspects allegedly burglarized a residence on May 19 at the 200 block of Flower Street.
The first man is described as a white adult male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair, beard wearing glasses, a black jacked, blue jeans and white shoes.
The second is described as a black adult male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a grey jacket, green pants and riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 661-326-3861 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
