The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help in identifying suspects wanted for a burglary at Jiffy Lube at 3727 Auburn Street on Oct. 24.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s to 30s, with black short hair, a grey sweater, white pants and white shoes, with a white mask and blue gloves. The second suspect was a male of unknown race, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, black shoes and black gloves.
The suspected vehicle was a black four-door SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at (661) 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
