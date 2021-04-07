You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD seeks two suspects in assault with a deadly weapon incident at Reading Cinemas

2000 Wible

Police said these alleged suspects are wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred at the Reading Cinemas located at 2000 Wible Road.

 Photo provided by the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects in an assault with a deadly weapon incident involving a knife.

According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred April 2 at the Reading Cinemas located at 2000 Wible Road.

Police said the suspects were involved in an altercation with others while in the theater.

BPD described the suspects as:

• 20-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

• 20-year-old Hispanic woman with red hair. She was wearing a green jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arvizu at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Collections