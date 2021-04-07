BPD seeks two suspects in assault with a deadly weapon incident at Reading Cinemas

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects in an assault with a deadly weapon incident involving a knife.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred April 2 at the Reading Cinemas located at 2000 Wible Road.
Police said the suspects were involved in an altercation with others while in the theater.
BPD described the suspects as:
• 20-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
• 20-year-old Hispanic woman with red hair. She was wearing a green jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arvizu at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.