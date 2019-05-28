The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men thought to have been responsible for a residential burglary and two auto thefts.
The incident occurred on May 17 at the 10300 block of Vale Royale Drive, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as an adult Caucasian male, with brown hair and a tattoo above his left eyebrow. He was seen in surveillance video wearing a white football jersey with the number 39 and the name "Jackson" on the back, according to BPD.
The second suspect is described as an adult Caucasian male, with black hair. He was captured in surveillance video wearing a black sweatshirt and a black hat, according to BPD.
Both vehicles have since been recovered, according to BPD. Anyone with information is asking to call Officer Ryan at 661-326-3861 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
