The Bakersfield Police Department wants to question a man believed to have information about a suspicious death investigation and is seeking the public's help in locating his whereabouts.
Reginald Mackey is a 37-year-old black male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds with short black hair and a medium build.
The investigation involves the death of Brian Bock, 37, who was found dead inside his vehicle in the 13000 block of Stockdale Highway.
Anyone with information regarding Mackey or other information related to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Alex Paiz at (661) 396-3798 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
