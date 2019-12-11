The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for theft of gas, a vehicle battery and attempted auto theft.
The incident occurred Dec. 8 at Moo Creamery, 4885 Truxtun Ave. The suspects are described as:
- a white or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build, wearing a baseball hat, a long sleeve T-shirt and long gym shorts.
- an white or Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, work boots and a mask.
The suspect's vehicle was a blue Dodge Neon with a California license plate of 5CVV952.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin 201-8610.
