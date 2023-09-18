Theft

Bakersfield Police on Monday asked for the community's help identifying two suspects who they say stole a debit card from a victim's purse and used it to withdraw money from her bank account.

 Bakersfield Police Department

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 1200 block of Allen Road, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

