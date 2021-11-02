BPD seeks to find missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help finding a missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy.
Matthew Palafox is considered at risk because he has never been missing before and because of his age, BPD said. He was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Buddy Drive.
Palafox is a Hispanic boy and around 5 foot, 7 inches tall. He weighs roughly 130 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater with a zipper, black sweat pants and was carrying a black Swiss backpack.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.