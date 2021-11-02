You have permission to edit this article.
BPD seeks to find missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 9.26.03 AM.png

Matthew Palafox, 12, was last seen on Nov. 1. He is considered at-risk because of his age.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help finding a missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy.

Matthew Palafox is considered at risk because he has never been missing before and because of his age, BPD said. He was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Buddy Drive.

Palafox is a Hispanic boy and around 5 foot, 7 inches tall. He weighs roughly 130 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater with a zipper, black sweat pants and was carrying a black Swiss backpack.

Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

