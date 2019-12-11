The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who stole items from an unlocked vehicle on Nov. 12 in the 2500 block of Basque Hills Drive.
The suspects were both described as white or Hispanic males, 16 to 22 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build, BPD said in a news release. One suspect was wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes while the other had on a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a white stripe.
