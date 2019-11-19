The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying three suspects in a grand theft case.
The three suspects cut through a section of fencing and entered the Econo Air property at 314 Union Ave. on Sept. 2, according to a BPD news release. Once inside, they removed numerous tools and vehicle parts before fleeing the area, the release said. Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects:
- A white or Hispanic male with short dark hair and a short beard, wearing a blue “Cali” T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, black shoes and tan gloves
- A white male with short dark hair, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue basketball shorts with a white stripe down the side
- A white male wearing a white T-shirt, black and gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes, a black baseball hat and carrying a black backpack
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at (661) 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
