The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying four suspects in a catalytic converter theft investigation, the agency said.
The incident occurred Dec. 26 in the 200 block of Lake Street, according to a BPD news release.
Police described the suspects as:
• Hispanic male in his 20’s with a slim build, black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants with white lettering.
• Hispanic male in his 20’s with a slim build, black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and a black T-shirt with a white logo and lettering.
• Hispanic male in his 30’s with an average build, black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.
• Hispanic male in his 40’s with an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Fabian Barrales at 326-3947 or the BPD at 327-7111.