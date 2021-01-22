Police are asking for community assistance identifying two suspects wanted in an alleged carjacking.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after midnight on Dec. 22 in the east parking lot of a 76 Gas Station at 2126 Taft Highway.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Hispanic male between 23 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with black hair, a mustache/goatee and a tattoo on top of his left hand. He was wearing a black knit cap, green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
• Hispanic male between 17 and 19 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Tommy Hilfiger design on front, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.