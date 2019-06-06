The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in illegal dumping.
Two incidents occurred — one on April 25 and one on April 30 — at 4300 Columbus St., according to BPD.
The suspect is described as an adult male with shaved hair. He also has an Anaheim Angels "A" logo tattoo on his neck.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.
