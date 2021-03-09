BPD seeks suspect in vehicle burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a recent vehicle burglary.
According to a news release from the agency, the incident occurred on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Comfort Suites Inn, 3115 Camino Del Rio Court.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall with a medium-to-heavy build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt, grey shorts and white medium-length socks, according to the news release.
Police described the suspect vehicle as a 2010-2013 grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with no front or rear license plates and tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 326-3513.