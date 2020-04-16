The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for a robbery in the parking lot of Valley Plaza Mall in February.
BPD said the suspect allegedly went to the mall to purchase a cell phone from the victim. BPD said, however, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and stole the phone.
BPD described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, standing about 6 feet tall with a slim build.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.