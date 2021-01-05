Police are requesting community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a Dec. 26 business burglary.
The alleged burglary occurred in the 3300 block of Truxtun Avenue, near the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect is a white man in his 30’s, standing close to 6-foot-2 with an average build. He was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F. Barrales at 326-3947 or the BPD at 327-7111.