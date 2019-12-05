vehicle burglary

Bakersfield police are searching for this woman in connection with a vehicle burglary. 

 BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary. The burglary occurred on Nov. 8 in the 3900 block of Dos Lagos Drive.

The suspect was observed pawning items that were taken during the burglary, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 431-6730.

