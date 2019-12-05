The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary. The burglary occurred on Nov. 8 in the 3900 block of Dos Lagos Drive.
The suspect was observed pawning items that were taken during the burglary, according to a news release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 431-6730.
