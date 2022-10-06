 Skip to main content
BPD seeks suspect in Real Road murder investigation

Garrett Cole.jpg

Garrett Cole

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they suspect was involved in a fatal shooting believed to be the result of drug deal inside a home on Real Road, according to a BPD release.

At 1:48 a.m. Sept. 23, BPD officers investigated an incident in the 300 block of Real Road where there was evidence of "foul play" and a violent crime, according to the release. Several adults were detained at the residence during the initial investigation, which ultimately was taken over by robbery/homicide detectives.

