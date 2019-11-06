The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a burglary. The burglary occurred at an apartment complex in the 7500 Block of Scarlet River Drive on Monday. The suspect is described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, dark pants and dark colored Vans-style shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Billdt at (661) 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
