The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking help in locating a driver involved in a non-injury hit and run collision on Oct. 22. The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2500 block of Oswell Street, according to a BPD news release. The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a Hispanic male adult, 50 to 60 years old, with short gray hair, wearing a grey T-shirt and a navy blue Los Angeles Rams hat. He was driving a newer model, dark blue Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information should call (661) 326- 3957.
