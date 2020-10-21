The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a grand theft suspect from an incident that occurred at Walmart, 2601 Fashion Place, in east Bakersfield.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic or Black man in his mid-to-late 30s, standing 6-feet tall with a heavy build and bald head. He was wearing a black T-shirt with Yoda on the front and grey shorts.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective N. Benavente at 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.