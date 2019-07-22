The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of a burglary at 5:30 a.m. on May 22 at the West Side Liquor Store, 1832 19th St. The suspect is described as a white male, age 25 to 35, with a medium build and wearing a red baseball cap, a red, black and brown long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.