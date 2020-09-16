The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.
The incident occurred Sept. 12 in the 2100 block of 19th Street. According to a BPD news release, the suspect entered the business, stole items and caused property damage.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, with gray shaggy hair in a ponytail and gray facial hair. He was wearing a gray shirt with blue lettering and gray pants.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective R. Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
Moardeeb....
