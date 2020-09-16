Business Burglary 19th St

Suspect wanted in connection to burglary that occurred in the 2100 block of 19th Street.

 Photo courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.

The incident occurred Sept. 12 in the 2100 block of 19th Street. According to a BPD news release, the suspect entered the business, stole items and caused property damage.

BPD described the suspect as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, with gray shaggy hair in a ponytail and gray facial hair. He was wearing a gray shirt with blue lettering and gray pants.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective R. Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PopTart
PopTart

Moardeeb....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.