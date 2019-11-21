The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help identifying a suspect in a theft from a vehicle.
The incident occurred Nov. 15 in the 700 block of Quintana Drive in southwest Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic man with a slim build, wearing a black and white hat, a sweatshirt with the word "Power" on the back and dark-colored jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
