Police are requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged attempted residential burglary.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred Feb. 7 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Glenridge Street.
BPD described the suspect as a light-complected man, between 25 and 35 years old with short hair. He was wearing a white cutoff-style shirt and jeans at the time of the incident, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.