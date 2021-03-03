BPD seeks suspect in alleged hit-and-run on Rosedale Highway

Police are asking for community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged hit-and-run incident that occurred near Rosedale Highway and Calloway Drive.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident took place Nov. 1 at 8:26 a.m. in the 9700 block of Rosedale Highway.
BPD described the vehicle as a 2002 dark green Jeep Liberty.
The agency said the driver was a white woman, between 30 and 33 years old and weighing between 225 and 230 pounds. She had blonde hair and was wearing a black shirt and jean shorts, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957 or 326-7111.