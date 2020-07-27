The Bakersfield Police Department has released information regarding a suspect vehicle and its driver, which were involved in a fatal hit and run accident last week on Stockdale Highway.
BPD described the vehicle as a 2010 silver sedan, with rear tinted windows and minor damage to the driver’s side of the car.
Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Ott at 326-3967, BPD at 327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
The accident took place Wednesday afternoon in the 8100 block of Stockdale Highway, just west of Coffee Road, BPD said. A female victim sustained fatal injuries during the accident.
