Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield police investigators seek to learn who may have provided drugs to a 20-year-old woman who died in a suspected drug overdose by analyzing data from her phone.

Officers went in May to a home in the 4300 block of Kensington Avenue and found Ruby Garcia dead with “narcotic paraphernalia” underneath her, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.