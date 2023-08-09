Bakersfield police investigators seek to learn who may have provided drugs to a 20-year-old woman who died in a suspected drug overdose by analyzing data from her phone.
Officers went in May to a home in the 4300 block of Kensington Avenue and found Ruby Garcia dead with “narcotic paraphernalia” underneath her, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Garcia’s family told police she was in good health prior to her death. Medical staff didn’t observe any signs of a struggle, altercation or foul play, which indicates her death may have been caused by a drug overdose, the court report said.
“Digital data” was retrieved from a gold iPhone belonging to Garcia, so investigators can see if she spoke or texted with anyone who supplied her with drugs, the search warrant said.