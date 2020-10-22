The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect in a Sept. 29 robbery.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of Eye Street at 6:50 p.m. BPD said the suspect approached the victim on foot, demanded the victim’s property and then fled.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, standing approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing about 200 pounds. BPD said he has a light complexion, short black hair and tattoos on both arms.
He was wearing a backwards black baseball hat, black tank top, dark blue shorts, tall black socks, and Nike shoes with white “swoosh,” BPD said
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or the BPD at 327-7111.