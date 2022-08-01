 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD seeks public's help to find missing teen

Samara Martinez

Samara Martinez

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing.

Samara Martinez was last seen at 1:30 a.m. July 25 in the 500 block of Monterey Street. Martinez is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Coronavirus Cases