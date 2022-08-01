BPD seeks public's help to find missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing.
Samara Martinez was last seen at 1:30 a.m. July 25 in the 500 block of Monterey Street. Martinez is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.
She is described as a Hispanic girl, 17 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and multicolored sweats.
Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.