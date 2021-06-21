BPD seeks public's help locating missing 17-year-old girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl considered to be at risk because she has no history of running away.
Serenity Barclay was last seen at about 4 p.m. June 14 in the 8900 block of Versailles Drive. She is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall, 115 pounds, with brown medium length curly hair with blond tips, brown eyes, and piercings in both nostrils.
She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, butterfly pajama bottoms and Champion sandals.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.