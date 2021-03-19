BPD seeks public's help identifying 2 robbery suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community help identifying two suspects in the robbery of Walmart at 2601 Fashion Place on March 11.
Police described one suspect as a Hispanic man, 5’7”, with a medium build, who is 20 to 30 years old and has a small tattoo near an eye and was last seen wearing a black NY Yankees flat bill hat, black and gray Reebok sweatshirt and black pants.
The other suspect was a a Hispanic man, 5’7”, with a medium build who is 20-30 years old and was last seen wearing a gray/black flat bill hat, blue and gray plaid button-up shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.
BPD asks that anyone with information call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or BPD at 327-7111.