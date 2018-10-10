The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is believed to be responsible for several grand thefts that occurred in August and September.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male, 40 years old, 5’10’’, 200 pounds, bald, with a black goatee, last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.
He is believed to be driving a white and green semi-tractor truck.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554 or the BPD office at 661-327-7111.
