BPD seeks public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that happened March 13 in the 8800 block of Exodus Lane.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Black man in his mid-20’s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket and brown cargo shorts.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-852-7039.