 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD seeks public’s help to ID assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

The assault occurred at Wingstop at 3720 Gosford Road at 7:30 p.m. March 8.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, white tank top, black gym shorts, black socks and black shoes, with a “Bakersfield” tattoo across back and a “Cream” tattoo across his chest.

The suspect entered the listed business and caused a verbal peace disturbance after harassing a woman who worked in the business.

The suspect was confronted by two other employees, and assaulted one of them, which caused a traumatic injury in the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases