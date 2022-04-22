BPD seeks public’s help to ID assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.
The assault occurred at Wingstop at 3720 Gosford Road at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, white tank top, black gym shorts, black socks and black shoes, with a “Bakersfield” tattoo across back and a “Cream” tattoo across his chest.
The suspect entered the listed business and caused a verbal peace disturbance after harassing a woman who worked in the business.
The suspect was confronted by two other employees, and assaulted one of them, which caused a traumatic injury in the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.