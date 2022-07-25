 Skip to main content
BPD seeks public’s help to find missing adult

Mark Cantrell

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk man who was reported missing.

Mark Cantrell was last seen July 24 in the 8900 block of Ellensport Way in Bakersfield.

