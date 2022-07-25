BPD seeks public’s help to find missing adult

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk man who was reported missing.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk man who was reported missing.
Mark Cantrell was last seen July 24 in the 8900 block of Ellensport Way in Bakersfield.
Cantrell is described as a white man, 49 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, blue eyes, with two front teeth missing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
