The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for their alleged role in the death of a teenager who died from an assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday.
BPD has identified the suspects as Jose Lopez, 18 and Michael Castaneda, 19.
Both suspects have active warrants for murder, gang participation and conspiracy, BPD said in a news release.
Lopez is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Castaneda is described as five feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Tuesday, BPD found Louis Arturo Hernandez, 19, had sustained major injuries at the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BPD has already arrested Izreal Rubio, 21, on suspicion of his role in the death.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Brewer at 661-326-3546.
