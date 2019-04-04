The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole shoes from Famous Footwear on March 20.
The theft took place at 5243 Gosford Road at around 12:40 p.m., according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old with facial hair. He was seen on surveillance wearing a gray shirt, black Chicago Bulls hat, blue jean shorts and red shoes, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.