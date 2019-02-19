The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with credit card fraud and possession of stolen property.
The woman was caught on surveillance using a stolen debit card at a business in the 1700 block of Golden State Avenue on Jan. 27, according to the police report.
The woman is believed to be 45 to 60 years old with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black sandals, according to the police report.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Wattree at 661-326-3543 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
