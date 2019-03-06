The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying three suspects involved in an auto theft on Nov. 25.
According to BPD, the vehicle, a white 2003 Ford F-150, was stolen from the 4000 block of Columbus Street.
A photo was taken on Dec. 13 of the suspects occupying the stolen vehicle in the area of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, according to BPD.
The driver is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years of age with short black hair and a medium complexion. The front seat passenger is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic female, 20 to 25 years of age with a light complexion and dark hair. The rear middle seat passenger is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, according to BPD.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Davis at 661-496-5710 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
