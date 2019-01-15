The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating suspects responsible for a burglary to a business.
The burglary occurred at 8 p.m., Dec. 30, at a business on the 1000 block of 8th Street.
During the offense, suspects stole several items of value, BPD said in a release.
One suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male teenager with short black hair, wearing a black jacket, tan pants and red shirt.
The other suspect wore a mask with a dark sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
