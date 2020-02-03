The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for an armed robbery the department said occurred Dec. 20 at 12:53 p.m. at the 3800 block of Ming Avenue.
BPD described one suspect as a Hispanic male, 17 to 20 years old, with a slim build. He was wearing an Oakland Raiders beanie, a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue and white Nike Jordan shoes and was armed with a black handgun during the incident.
Another suspected was described by police as a Hispanic male, 17 to 20 years old, with a slim build. During the incident he was wearing an Oakland A’s baseball hat, gray Abercrombie and Fitch hooded sweatshirt, with blue jeans and black shoes.
Police described a third suspect as a Hispanic male, 17 to 20 years old, with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with white writing, gray sweatpants and red shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call detectives at 326-3513 or the BPD main line of 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.