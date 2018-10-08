The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a vehicle used in an Aug. 19 armed assault.
On Aug. 19, an unknown suspect assaulted a victim with a firearm in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to a BPD release.
After the assault, the suspect fled westbound on Columbus Street in a vehicle described as a white and tan colored Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 661-326-3273 or the BPD office at 661-327-7111.
