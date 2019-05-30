The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a burglary that occurred on May 24 at a residence located on the 5600 block of Coffee Road.
The first suspect is described as a white male, with brown hair, gray baseball hat with a red brim, gray t-shirt, black athletic shorts and black athletic shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white male with a tan hat, brown, medium-length hair, gray t-shirt and black athletic pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 661-326-351 or 661-327-7111.
